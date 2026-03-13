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Next-Gen WAF for HAProxy 1.5.2

March 13, 2026
ngwaf-module-haproxychanged
  • Added Debian 13 (trixie) support
  • Added Ubuntu 24.04 (noble) support
  • Added Alpine Linux 3.19, 3.20, 3.21, 3.22, and 3.23 support

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for HAProxy 1.5.1

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