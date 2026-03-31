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Rust SDK 0.12.0

March 31, 2026
rust-sdk
  • Surrogate-Control and Surrogate-Key headers are preserved for shielded requests.
  • Interfaces for reusable sandboxes have been moved from the fastly::experimental::reusable_sessions module to fastly::http::serve.
  • Added new bot detection methods to Request.
  • Removed the deprecated write_bytes and write_str methods for HTTP bodies, in favor of std::io::Write trait methods.
  • Dynamic backends now have a 200 max_connections limit by default (previously unlimited), matching the default limit for static backends.
  • The following Request methods now return Result, rather than panicking on buffer size or UTF-8 decoding errors:
  • get_original_header_names
  • get_tls_raw_client_certificate
  • get_tls_cipher_openssl_name
  • get_tls_protocol
  • Added the fastly::http::body::StreamingBody::abandon method to explicitly abandon a stream.
  • Dropping an unfinished StreamingBodyHandle will now abandon the stream.
  • Added a new SendErrorCause::Http2StreamError variant, containing more details about unexpected HTTP/2 error responses.
  • FastlyStatus is now marked as #[must_use].
  • Removed the deprecated fastly::cache::core::Found::ttl method.
  • Clarified how calling Request::set_pass affects other cache override options.
  • Documented that Request::send_async and Request::send_async_streaming will fail if called after setting a before_send or after_send callback.
  • Improved the documentation for Image Optimizer functionality.

Prior change: Rust SDK 0.11.13

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