Rust SDK 0.12.0
Surrogate-Controland
Surrogate-Keyheaders are preserved for shielded requests.
- Interfaces for reusable sandboxes have been moved from the
fastly::experimental::reusable_sessionsmodule to
fastly::http::serve.
- Added new bot detection methods to
Request.
- Removed the deprecated
write_bytesand
write_strmethods for HTTP bodies, in favor of
std::io::Writetrait methods.
- Dynamic backends now have a 200
max_connectionslimit by default (previously unlimited), matching the default limit for static backends.
- The following
Requestmethods now return
Result, rather than panicking on buffer size or UTF-8 decoding errors:
get_original_header_names
get_tls_raw_client_certificate
get_tls_cipher_openssl_name
get_tls_protocol
- Added the
fastly::http::body::StreamingBody::abandonmethod to explicitly abandon a stream.
- Dropping an unfinished
StreamingBodyHandlewill now abandon the stream.
- Added a new
SendErrorCause::Http2StreamErrorvariant, containing more details about unexpected HTTP/2 error responses.
FastlyStatusis now marked as
#[must_use].
- Removed the deprecated
fastly::cache::core::Found::ttlmethod.
- Clarified how calling
Request::set_passaffects other cache override options.
- Documented that
Request::send_asyncand
Request::send_async_streamingwill fail if called after setting a
before_sendor
after_sendcallback.
- Improved the documentation for Image Optimizer functionality.
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.11.13