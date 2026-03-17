Update API Security Operations
The API Security Operations API has been updated with new capabilities. Operations and discovered operations now include an
rps (requests per second) field showing traffic volume. Discovered operations now include an
id field for direct reference. List endpoints support new query filters for
method,
domain, and
path. New bulk endpoints allow updating discovered operation status, creating multiple operations, and adding tags to multiple operations in a single request.
Prior change: Add KV Store support to Enablement
Following change: Add Client-Side Protection API