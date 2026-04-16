Next-Gen WAF: Added WAF simulate endpoint
We've added the Simulate a WAF request endpoint to the Next-Gen WAF. This endpoint lets you simulate HTTP requests through a workspace's WAF configuration and view the WAF response code and any signals that would be detected, without sending actual traffic. Use it to test and validate WAF rule behavior before deploying changes to production.
Prior change: Add Logging Endpoint Errors API
Following change: Add documentation for max_lifetime and max_use backend properties