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CLI v14.3.0

April 10, 2026
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Bug Fixes:

  • fix(vcl/condition): --comment flag in condition update now correctly sets the comment instead of overwriting the statement #1714
  • fix(manifest): env_file parsing no longer rejects values containing = characters (e.g. KEY=val=ue) #1715

Enhancements:

  • feat(auth): add auth revoke subcommand for revoking API tokens via --current, --name, --token-value, --id, or --file (bulk) #1717
  • feat(service/logging/debug): add support for logging endpoint error streaming via the service logging debug subcommand #1721
  • feat(stats): accept --json / -j as an alias for --format=json on all stats and help subcommands, matching the flag style used by the rest of the CLI #1719

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): github.com/andybalholm/brotli from 1.2.0 to 1.2.1 (#1716)
  • build(deps): github.com/go-jose/go-jose/v3 from 3.0.4 to 3.0.5 (#1716)
  • build(deps): github.com/mattn/go-runewidth from 0.0.21 to 0.0.22 (#1716)
  • build(deps): github.com/mattn/go-isatty from 0.0.20 to 0.0.21 (#1720)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sys from 0.42.0 to 0.43.0 (#1720)
  • build(deps): github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3 from 3.17.0 to 3.18.0 (#1720)
  • build(deps): github.com/mattn/go-runewidth from 0.0.22 to 0.0.23 (#1720)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v14 from 13.1.2 to 14.2.0 (#1722)

Prior change: CLI v14.2.0

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