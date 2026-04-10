CLI v14.3.0
View this release on GitHub.
Bug Fixes:
- fix(vcl/condition):
--commentflag in
condition updatenow correctly sets the comment instead of overwriting the statement #1714
- fix(manifest):
env_fileparsing no longer rejects values containing
=characters (e.g.
KEY=val=ue) #1715
Enhancements:
- feat(auth): add
auth revokesubcommand for revoking API tokens via
--current,
--name,
--token-value,
--id, or
--file(bulk) #1717
- feat(service/logging/debug): add support for logging endpoint error streaming via the
service logging debugsubcommand #1721
- feat(stats): accept
--json/
-jas an alias for
--format=jsonon all stats and help subcommands, matching the flag style used by the rest of the CLI #1719
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
github.com/andybalholm/brotlifrom 1.2.0 to 1.2.1 (#1716)
- build(deps):
github.com/go-jose/go-jose/v3from 3.0.4 to 3.0.5 (#1716)
- build(deps):
github.com/mattn/go-runewidthfrom 0.0.21 to 0.0.22 (#1716)
- build(deps):
github.com/mattn/go-isattyfrom 0.0.20 to 0.0.21 (#1720)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/sysfrom 0.42.0 to 0.43.0 (#1720)
- build(deps):
github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3from 3.17.0 to 3.18.0 (#1720)
- build(deps):
github.com/mattn/go-runewidthfrom 0.0.22 to 0.0.23 (#1720)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v14from 13.1.2 to 14.2.0 (#1722)
Prior change: CLI v14.2.0