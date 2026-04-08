JavaScript SDK 3.41.0
Added
- Add
--gc-frequencyoption to
debug-build.sh(#1395) (a6e4a1f)
- Allow the use of project-level external config file for js-compute-runtime CLI behavior (#1405) (9749cab)
- Support installation in projects that use TypeScript 6 (e4273a3)
Fixed
- Allow
--aot-cacheand
--debug-intermediate-filesflags to be specified with equals (#1403) (81a75f8)
- Double free in
convertBodyInit(#1387) (72acfc3)
- GC fixes for edge rate limiter (#1397) (fd9e322)
- GC issue in handoffs (#1396) (b57fc8f)
- Shielding GC (#1401) (6de2f55)
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.40.1