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JavaScript SDK 3.41.0

April 8, 2026
javascript-sdkfixedadded

Added

  • Add --gc-frequency option to debug-build.sh (#1395) (a6e4a1f)
  • Allow the use of project-level external config file for js-compute-runtime CLI behavior (#1405) (9749cab)
  • Support installation in projects that use TypeScript 6 (e4273a3)

Fixed

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.40.1

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