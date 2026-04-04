  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2026
  5. April 2026

Fastly Terraform Provider 9.0.0

April 4, 2026
terraform

View this release on GitHub.

BREAKING:

  • breaking(product_enablement/bot_management): added support for ContentGuard, which is now requires the contentguard and enabled parameters (#1309)

DEPENDENCIES:

  • build(deps): google.golang.org/grpc from 1.79.2 to 1.79.3 (#1216)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v14 from 13.1.2 to 14.0.0 (#1220)

DOCUMENTATION:

-docs(ngwaf/lists): updated docs to provide important prefix information for usage with a NGWAF rule. (#1217)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 8.8.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2026