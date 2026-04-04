Fastly Terraform Provider 9.0.0
View this release on GitHub.
BREAKING:
- breaking(product_enablement/bot_management): added support for ContentGuard, which is now requires the
contentguardand
enabledparameters (#1309)
DEPENDENCIES:
- build(deps):
google.golang.org/grpcfrom 1.79.2 to 1.79.3 (#1216)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v14from 13.1.2 to 14.0.0 (#1220)
DOCUMENTATION:
-docs(ngwaf/lists): updated docs to provide important prefix information for usage with a NGWAF rule. (#1217)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 8.8.0