Added virtual patch for CVE-2026-42945 (NGINX Rift)

A critical heap-based buffer overflow vulnerability has been found in ngx_http_rewrite_module of NGINX Open Source and NGINX Plus and has been assigned CVE-2026-42945. Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services, follow the steps for your control panel below.

Next-Gen WAF control panel

Professional or Premier platform Essential platform Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-42945 and then click View for the CVE-2026-42945 templated rule. Click Configure and then Add trigger. Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2026-42945 signal is observed checkbox. Click Update rule.

Fastly control panel

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces. Click Virtual Patches. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-42945 and then click the pencil to the right of the CVE-2026-42945 virtual patch. From the Status menu, select Enabled. (Optional) If your workspace is in blocking mode, choose whether to Block requests or Log requests if the CVE-2026-42945 signal is observed. Click Update virtual patch.