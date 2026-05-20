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Added virtual patch for CVE-2026-42945 (NGINX Rift)

May 20, 2026
ngwaf-announcementsadded

A critical heap-based buffer overflow vulnerability has been found in ngx_http_rewrite_module of NGINX Open Source and NGINX Plus and has been assigned CVE-2026-42945. Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services, follow the steps for your control panel below.

Next-Gen WAF control panel

  1. Professional or Premier platform
  2. Essential platform

  1. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

  2. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.

  3. From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules.
  4. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-42945 and then click View for the CVE-2026-42945 templated rule.
  5. Click Configure and then Add trigger.
  6. Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2026-42945 signal is observed checkbox.
  7. Click Update rule.

Fastly control panel

  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.

  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.

  3. Click Virtual Patches.
  4. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-42945 and then click the pencil to the right of the CVE-2026-42945 virtual patch.
  5. From the Status menu, select Enabled.
  6. (Optional) If your workspace is in blocking mode, choose whether to Block requests or Log requests if the CVE-2026-42945 signal is observed.
  7. Click Update virtual patch.

Prior change: New Google Cloud Service Extensions integration

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