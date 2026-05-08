CLI v15.0.0
View this release on GitHub.
Breaking:
- breaking(ngwaf/workspace): change flag name to match API spec (#1768)
Bug Fixes:
- fix(compute/deploy): remove compute trial activation code because trials no longer exist (#1730)
- fix(auth): SSO token expiration status now reflects the actual API token lifetime (~12 hours) instead of the internal JWT refresh token (~30 minutes), preventing spurious warnings and premature re-authentication #1728
- fix(argparser): skip ListVersions API call for numeric versions #1774
Enhancements:
- feat(service/backend): add support for the
max_useand
max_lifetimeparameters (#1779)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/termfrom 0.41.0 to 0.42.0 (#1726)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.49.0 to 0.50.0 (#1726)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.34.0 to 0.35.0 (#1726)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.52.0 to 0.53.0 (#1726)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/textfrom 0.35.0 to 0.36.0 (#1726)
- build(deps):
acifani/setup-tinygofrom 2 to 3 (#1729)
- build(deps):
github.com/mattn/go-isattyfrom 0.0.21 to 0.0.22 (#1735)
- build(deps):
github.com/hashicorp/capfrom 0.12.0 to 0.13.0 (#1771)
- build(deps):
github.com/Masterminds/semver/v3from 3.4.0 to 3.5.0 (#1775)
- build(deps):
github.com/fsnotify/fsnotifyfrom 1.9.0 to 1.10.1 (#1775)
- build(deps):
github.com/klauspost/compressfrom 1.18.5 to 1.18.6 (#1775)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v15from 14.2.0 to 15.0.1(#1778)
Prior change: CLI v14.3.1