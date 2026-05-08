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CLI v15.0.0

May 8, 2026
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Breaking:

  • breaking(ngwaf/workspace): change flag name to match API spec (#1768)

Bug Fixes:

  • fix(compute/deploy): remove compute trial activation code because trials no longer exist (#1730)
  • fix(auth): SSO token expiration status now reflects the actual API token lifetime (~12 hours) instead of the internal JWT refresh token (~30 minutes), preventing spurious warnings and premature re-authentication #1728
  • fix(argparser): skip ListVersions API call for numeric versions #1774

Enhancements:

  • feat(service/backend): add support for the max_use and max_lifetime parameters (#1779)

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): golang.org/x/term from 0.41.0 to 0.42.0 (#1726)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/crypto from 0.49.0 to 0.50.0 (#1726)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/mod from 0.34.0 to 0.35.0 (#1726)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.52.0 to 0.53.0 (#1726)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/text from 0.35.0 to 0.36.0 (#1726)
  • build(deps): acifani/setup-tinygo from 2 to 3 (#1729)
  • build(deps): github.com/mattn/go-isatty from 0.0.21 to 0.0.22 (#1735)
  • build(deps): github.com/hashicorp/cap from 0.12.0 to 0.13.0 (#1771)
  • build(deps): github.com/Masterminds/semver/v3 from 3.4.0 to 3.5.0 (#1775)
  • build(deps): github.com/fsnotify/fsnotify from 1.9.0 to 1.10.1 (#1775)
  • build(deps): github.com/klauspost/compress from 1.18.5 to 1.18.6 (#1775)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v15 from 14.2.0 to 15.0.1(#1778)

Prior change: CLI v14.3.1

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