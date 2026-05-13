CLI v15.1.0
View this release on GitHub.
Bug Fixes:
- fix(auth): honor deprecated
--profile/
-owhen resolving the API token; an unknown profile name is now a hard error instead of a silent fallback to the default token (#1792)
- fix(text): send deprecation warnings to stderr instead of stdout (#1782)
Enhancements:
- feat(compute): add file field support for setup.kv_stores bulk import (#1784)
- feat(compute): add support for cpp for compute (#1773)
Dependencies:
- refactor(deps): migrate from
mholt/archiver/v3to
mholt/archivesv0.1.5 (#1787)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/sysfrom 0.43.0 to 0.44.0 (#1785)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/termfrom 0.42.0 to 0.43.0 (#1785)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.50.0 to 0.51.0 (#1785)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.35.0 to 0.36.0 (#1785)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/textfrom 0.36.0 to 0.37.0 (#1785)
Prior change: CLI v15.0.0