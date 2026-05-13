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CLI v15.1.0

May 13, 2026
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Bug Fixes:

  • fix(auth): honor deprecated --profile/-o when resolving the API token; an unknown profile name is now a hard error instead of a silent fallback to the default token (#1792)
  • fix(text): send deprecation warnings to stderr instead of stdout (#1782)

Enhancements:

  • feat(compute): add file field support for setup.kv_stores bulk import (#1784)
  • feat(compute): add support for cpp for compute (#1773)

Dependencies:

  • refactor(deps): migrate from mholt/archiver/v3 to mholt/archives v0.1.5 (#1787)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sys from 0.43.0 to 0.44.0 (#1785)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/term from 0.42.0 to 0.43.0 (#1785)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/crypto from 0.50.0 to 0.51.0 (#1785)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/mod from 0.35.0 to 0.36.0 (#1785)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/text from 0.36.0 to 0.37.0 (#1785)

Prior change: CLI v15.0.0

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