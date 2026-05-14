New Google Cloud Service Extensions integration

The Fastly Next-Gen WAF can now protect traffic routed through Google Cloud Load Balancers. Our integration with Google Cloud Service Extensions enables real-time inspection and enforcement directly within the load balancer's request processing pipeline. The Next-Gen WAF agent operates as a callout backend service, using gRPC and Envoy's external processing protocol to inspect request headers, request bodies, and response headers.

This integration is now available for all customers. For setup details, read our install guide.