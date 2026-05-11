JavaScript SDK 3.42.0
Added
Fixed
- Allocation failure checks (#1457) (c882105)
- Avoid dereferencing one-past-the-end iterator in
host_api(#1461) (acf2b25)
- Be more defensive in
ip_octets_to_js_string(#1468) (60bbec1)
- Cache body range check (#1463) (f38ce55)
- Cache override getters for
beforeSendand
afterSend(#1466) (5261936)
- Correct GC guard type in KVStore::put to prevent wasm unreachable crashes and fix some CI issues (#1475) (15f850d)
- Ensure nul-termination of string for inet_pton (#1462) (0e3afbe)
- Find invalid characters after nul bytes in KV store keys (#1464) (5f0f0f2)
- Incorrect catch handler failure check (#1458) (fb3c01a)
- Memory leak in
get_found_response(#1456) (17559d3)
- Memory leak on failed inspect hostcall (#1455) (9b77977)
- Protect against GC from
validate_bytes(#1447) (be0867b)
- Shrinking realloc in KVStorePendingLookup (#1467) (5a72d13)
- Throw error on negative
ttland
swr(#1465) (7d29650)
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.41.2