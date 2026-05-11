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JavaScript SDK 3.42.0

May 11, 2026
javascript-sdkfixedadded

Added

  • Bail out of reusable sandbox if request fails (#1453) (b6f41b0)

Fixed

  • Allocation failure checks (#1457) (c882105)
  • Avoid dereferencing one-past-the-end iterator in host_api (#1461) (acf2b25)
  • Be more defensive in ip_octets_to_js_string (#1468) (60bbec1)
  • Cache body range check (#1463) (f38ce55)
  • Cache override getters for beforeSend and afterSend (#1466) (5261936)
  • Correct GC guard type in KVStore::put to prevent wasm unreachable crashes and fix some CI issues (#1475) (15f850d)
  • Ensure nul-termination of string for inet_pton (#1462) (0e3afbe)
  • Find invalid characters after nul bytes in KV store keys (#1464) (5f0f0f2)
  • Incorrect catch handler failure check (#1458) (fb3c01a)
  • Memory leak in get_found_response (#1456) (17559d3)
  • Memory leak on failed inspect hostcall (#1455) (9b77977)
  • Protect against GC from validate_bytes (#1447) (be0867b)
  • Shrinking realloc in KVStorePendingLookup (#1467) (5a72d13)
  • Throw error on negative ttl and swr (#1465) (7d29650)

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.41.2

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