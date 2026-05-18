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Next-Gen WAF API routes now versioned, legacy Security routes removed

May 18, 2026
apichangedremoved

As announced, Next-Gen WAF API routes have been updated to versioned paths at /ngwaf/v1/*, and legacy /security/* routes have been permanently removed. The Client-Side Protection API now appears as a standalone top-level page in the documentation. All Next-Gen WAF endpoint documentation (events, redactions, requests, rules, time series, virtual patches, and workspaces) now appears under the Next-Gen WAF API.

Prior change: Add documentation for max_lifetime and max_use backend properties

Following change: Next-Gen WAF: Increased custom signal name character limit

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