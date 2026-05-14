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Next-Gen WAF agent 4.78.0

May 14, 2026
ngwaf-agentchanged
  • Added support for Ubuntu 26.04 (Resolute Raccoon)
  • Upgraded to Golang 1.25.10
  • Updated base GeoIP data: May 2026

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF agent 4.77.1

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