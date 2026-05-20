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Fastly Terraform Provider 9.2.0

May 20, 2026
terraform

View this release on GitHub.

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(service/backend): added support for the MaxLifetime and MaxUse attributes (#1233)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(block_fastly_service_product_enablement): Allow bot_management to be enabled on Compute services (#1270)
  • fix(resource_fastly_integration): recreate integrations deleted outside of Terraform (#1273)

DEPENDENCIES:

  • build(deps): github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-sdk/v2 from 2.40.0 to 2.40.1 (#1259)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v15 from 14.0.2 to 15.0.1(#1260)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.53.0 to 0.54.0 (#1267)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.1.1

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