Fastly Terraform Provider 9.2.0
View this release on GitHub.
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(service/backend): added support for the
MaxLifetimeand
MaxUseattributes (#1233)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(block_fastly_service_product_enablement): Allow
bot_managementto be enabled on Compute services (#1270)
- fix(resource_fastly_integration): recreate integrations deleted outside of Terraform (#1273)
DEPENDENCIES:
- build(deps):
github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-sdk/v2from 2.40.0 to 2.40.1 (#1259)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v15from 14.0.2 to 15.0.1(#1260)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.53.0 to 0.54.0 (#1267)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.1.1