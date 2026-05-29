  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2026
  5. May 2026

New Traefik plugin integration

May 29, 2026
ngwaf-announcementsadded

The Fastly Next-Gen WAF can now protect traffic routed through Traefik, an open-source application proxy. Our plugin intercepts incoming HTTP requests before they reach your service. It extracts metadata, headers, and the request body and sends that information to the Next-Gen WAF agent for inspection.

This integration is now available for all customers. For setup details, read our install guide.

Prior change: Added virtual patch for CVE-2026-9082 (Unauthenticated SQL Injection in Drupal)

Following change: Account-level requests for Fastly control panel

Fastly
© Fastly 2026