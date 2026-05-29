New Traefik plugin integration
The Fastly Next-Gen WAF can now protect traffic routed through Traefik, an open-source application proxy. Our plugin intercepts incoming HTTP requests before they reach your service. It extracts metadata, headers, and the request body and sends that information to the Next-Gen WAF agent for inspection.
This integration is now available for all customers. For setup details, read our install guide.
Prior change: Added virtual patch for CVE-2026-9082 (Unauthenticated SQL Injection in Drupal)
Following change: Account-level requests for Fastly control panel