Next-Gen WAF: Added detector_scope to simulator signal responses
The Next-Gen WAF Simulate API now includes a
detector_scope field on every signal in the simulation response, achieving parity with the
/requests/{id} API. The field indicates whether a signal was detected by a
system (built-in WAF rule),
workspace (workspace-level custom rule),
account (account-level custom signal), or
unknown scope detector.
The request body size limit has also increased from 100 KB to 200 KB to accommodate reconstructed requests used in the import flow.