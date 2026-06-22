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Next-Gen WAF: Added detector_scope to simulator signal responses

June 22, 2026
apichanged

The Next-Gen WAF Simulate API now includes a detector_scope field on every signal in the simulation response, achieving parity with the /requests/{id} API. The field indicates whether a signal was detected by a system (built-in WAF rule), workspace (workspace-level custom rule), account (account-level custom signal), or unknown scope detector.

The request body size limit has also increased from 100 KB to 200 KB to accommodate reconstructed requests used in the import flow.

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF: Add account-level requests endpoint

Following change: Add Compute backend error metrics to Historical Stats and Real-Time Analytics APIs

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