Next-Gen WAF: Added detector_scope to simulator signal responses

The Next-Gen WAF Simulate API now includes a detector_scope field on every signal in the simulation response, achieving parity with the /requests/{id} API. The field indicates whether a signal was detected by a system (built-in WAF rule), workspace (workspace-level custom rule), account (account-level custom signal), or unknown scope detector.

The request body size limit has also increased from 100 KB to 200 KB to accommodate reconstructed requests used in the import flow.