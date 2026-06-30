Add Notification Service Event Mappings API

You can now create, manage, and query notification event mappings using the new Event Mappings API. Event mappings define which Fastly audit events trigger notifications to your configured integrations, and for which services or workspaces. Mappings can be scoped account-wide or targeted to specific CDN (VCL) services, Compute (Wasm) services, or Next-Gen WAF workspaces.

Two discovery endpoints are also available: event-types returns the full list of supported audit event types with their compatible scope types, and scope-types returns the supported scope categories.