Add new Routing Configurations API and associated support for it in the Domains API
We've introduced a new Routing Configurations API that allows you to define routing rules based on URL paths and conditions to route traffic to different services. We've also updated the Domains API to support associating domains with routing configurations, allowing you to apply those rules consistently across multiple domains.
Prior change: Add Notification Service Event Mappings API
Following change: New integration types for Notifications API