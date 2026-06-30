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Add new Routing Configurations API and associated support for it in the Domains API

June 30, 2026
apiaddedchanged

We've introduced a new Routing Configurations API that allows you to define routing rules based on URL paths and conditions to route traffic to different services. We've also updated the Domains API to support associating domains with routing configurations, allowing you to apply those rules consistently across multiple domains.

Prior change: Add Notification Service Event Mappings API

Following change: New integration types for Notifications API

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