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CLI v15.2.0

June 10, 2026
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Bug Fixes:

  • fix(docs): corrected stale and missing API reference links in usage.json metadata(#1803)
  • fix(compute): serve --watch no longer rebuilds on attribute-only (Chmod) filesystem events, preventing an endless rebuild loop when another process changes a watched file's metadata such as its access time (#1808)
  • fix(docs): expand and correct API reference links for fastly service subcommands in usage.json metadata (#1810)

Enhancements:

  • feat(dns): add support for DNS Zones and TSIG Keys (#1809)
  • fix(compute/init): Add starter kits for C++ language #1807

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): github.com/bodgit/sevenzip from 1.6.1 to 1.6.2 (#1795)
  • build(deps): github.com/minio/minlz from 1.0.1 to 1.1.1 (#1795)
  • build(deps): github.com/nwaples/rardecode/v2 from 2.2.0 to 2.2.2 (#1795)
  • build(deps): go4.org from 0.0.0-20230225012048-214862532bf5 to 0.0.0-20260112195520-a5071408f32f (#1795)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.53.0 to 0.54.0 (#1795)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sys from 0.44.0 to 0.45.0 (#1801)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/crypto from 0.51.0 to 0.52.0 (#1801)
  • build(deps): github.com/bodgit/sevenzip from 1.6.2 to 1.6.4 (#1801)
  • build(deps): github.com/nwaples/rardecode/v2 from 2.2.2 to 2.2.3 (#1801)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.54.0 to 0.55.0 (#1801)
  • build(deps): github.com/rogpeppe/go-internal from 1.14.1 to 1.15.0 (#1813)
  • build(deps): github.com/stangelandcl/ppmd from 0.1.0 to 0.1.1 (#1813)
  • build(deps): github.com/mattn/go-colorable from 0.1.14 to 0.1.15 (#1813)
  • build(deps): github.com/mattn/go-runewidth from 0.0.23 to 0.0.24 (#1813)
  • build(deps): github.com/pierrec/lz4/v4 from 4.1.26 to 4.1.27 (#1813)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v15 from 15.0.1 to 15.0.2 (#1813)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sys from 0.45.0 to 0.46.0 (#1819)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/term from 0.43.0 to 0.44.0 (#1819)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/crypto from 0.52.0 to 0.53.0 (#1819)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/mod from 0.36.0 to 0.37.0 (#1819)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sync from 0.20.0 to 0.21.0 (#1819)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/text from 0.37.0 to 0.38.0 (#1819)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v15 from 15.0.2 to 15.0.3 (#1819)

Prior change: CLI v15.1.0

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