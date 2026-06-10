CLI v15.2.0
View this release on GitHub.
Bug Fixes:
- fix(docs): corrected stale and missing API reference links in usage.json metadata(#1803)
- fix(compute):
serve --watchno longer rebuilds on attribute-only (Chmod) filesystem events, preventing an endless rebuild loop when another process changes a watched file's metadata such as its access time (#1808)
- fix(docs): expand and correct API reference links for
fastly servicesubcommands in usage.json metadata (#1810)
Enhancements:
- feat(dns): add support for DNS Zones and TSIG Keys (#1809)
- fix(compute/init): Add starter kits for C++ language #1807
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
github.com/bodgit/sevenzipfrom 1.6.1 to 1.6.2 (#1795)
- build(deps):
github.com/minio/minlzfrom 1.0.1 to 1.1.1 (#1795)
- build(deps):
github.com/nwaples/rardecode/v2from 2.2.0 to 2.2.2 (#1795)
- build(deps):
go4.orgfrom 0.0.0-20230225012048-214862532bf5 to 0.0.0-20260112195520-a5071408f32f (#1795)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.53.0 to 0.54.0 (#1795)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/sysfrom 0.44.0 to 0.45.0 (#1801)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.51.0 to 0.52.0 (#1801)
- build(deps):
github.com/bodgit/sevenzipfrom 1.6.2 to 1.6.4 (#1801)
- build(deps):
github.com/nwaples/rardecode/v2from 2.2.2 to 2.2.3 (#1801)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.54.0 to 0.55.0 (#1801)
- build(deps):
github.com/rogpeppe/go-internalfrom 1.14.1 to 1.15.0 (#1813)
- build(deps):
github.com/stangelandcl/ppmdfrom 0.1.0 to 0.1.1 (#1813)
- build(deps):
github.com/mattn/go-colorablefrom 0.1.14 to 0.1.15 (#1813)
- build(deps):
github.com/mattn/go-runewidthfrom 0.0.23 to 0.0.24 (#1813)
- build(deps):
github.com/pierrec/lz4/v4from 4.1.26 to 4.1.27 (#1813)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v15from 15.0.1 to 15.0.2 (#1813)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/sysfrom 0.45.0 to 0.46.0 (#1819)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/termfrom 0.43.0 to 0.44.0 (#1819)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.52.0 to 0.53.0 (#1819)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.36.0 to 0.37.0 (#1819)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/syncfrom 0.20.0 to 0.21.0 (#1819)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/textfrom 0.37.0 to 0.38.0 (#1819)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v15from 15.0.2 to 15.0.3 (#1819)
Prior change: CLI v15.1.0