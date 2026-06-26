CLI v15.3.0
View this release on GitHub.
Enhancements:
- feat(kvstoreentry/delete): Add support for multiple-key deletion using a key prefix. (#1822)
- build(dockerfile-go): add Go Dockerfile alongside the existing Node and Rust ones (#1828)
- feat(compute/deploy): Support 'contentguard' configuration on 'bot_management' product under [setup.products] (#1827)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
github.com/nwaples/rardecode/v2from 2.2.3 to 2.2.5 (#1825)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.55.0 to 0.56.0 (#1825)
- build(deps):
github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3from 3.18.0 to 3.19.0 (#1829)
Prior change: CLI v15.2.0