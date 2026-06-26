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CLI v15.3.0

June 26, 2026
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Enhancements:

  • feat(kvstoreentry/delete): Add support for multiple-key deletion using a key prefix. (#1822)
  • build(dockerfile-go): add Go Dockerfile alongside the existing Node and Rust ones (#1828)
  • feat(compute/deploy): Support 'contentguard' configuration on 'bot_management' product under [setup.products] (#1827)

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): github.com/nwaples/rardecode/v2 from 2.2.3 to 2.2.5 (#1825)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.55.0 to 0.56.0 (#1825)
  • build(deps): github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3 from 3.18.0 to 3.19.0 (#1829)

Prior change: CLI v15.2.0

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