Connect your Fastly account to your Next-Gen WAF corp

If you don't have access to the Next-Gen WAF in the Fastly control panel, you can now connect your Fastly account to your Next-Gen WAF corp. Once connected, you gain access to the Next-Gen WAF and (if purchased) Bot Management through the Fastly control panel and Fastly API while retaining access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel and Next-Gen WAF API. As your WAF configurations and user accounts are shared across both control panels and APIs, any changes you make will be immediately reflected across all experiences. For more information, check out the Connecting a Fastly account to your corp guide.