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Go SDK 1.8.0

June 23, 2026
go-sdk
  • kvstore: allow streaming bodies on insert (#240)
  • fsthttp: fix broken api for DownstreamTLSCientCertVerifyResult (#241)
  • fsthttp: add bot detection hostcalls (#242)
  • fsthttp: add ResVPNProxy support (#243, #247)
  • fsthttp: Add stale-if-error logic to http caching layer (#236)
  • kvstore: add IfGenerationMatch to InsertConfig (#246)
  • kvstore: restore missing error check for io.Copy() (#251)
  • fsthttp: prevent integer underflow for maxAge (#249)
  • imageopto: fix url spelling for contrast parameter (#260)
  • imageopto: reduce fmt usage (#259)
  • fsthttp: add MaxAge and TTLRemaining to CandidateResponse (#262)
  • other small fixes for unit tests, parameter validation, and spelling

Prior change: Go SDK 1.7.0

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