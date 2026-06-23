Go SDK 1.8.0
- kvstore: allow streaming bodies on insert (#240)
- fsthttp: fix broken api for DownstreamTLSCientCertVerifyResult (#241)
- fsthttp: add bot detection hostcalls (#242)
- fsthttp: add ResVPNProxy support (#243, #247)
- fsthttp: Add stale-if-error logic to http caching layer (#236)
- kvstore: add IfGenerationMatch to InsertConfig (#246)
- kvstore: restore missing error check for io.Copy() (#251)
- fsthttp: prevent integer underflow for maxAge (#249)
- imageopto: fix url spelling for contrast parameter (#260)
- imageopto: reduce fmt usage (#259)
- fsthttp: add MaxAge and TTLRemaining to CandidateResponse (#262)
- other small fixes for unit tests, parameter validation, and spelling
Prior change: Go SDK 1.7.0