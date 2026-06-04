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Next-Gen WAF for HAProxy 1.5.3

June 4, 2026
ngwaf-module-haproxychanged
  • Added Ubuntu 26.04 (resolute) support
  • Added Amazon Linux 2 & 2023 support

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for HAProxy 1.5.2

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