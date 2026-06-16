Rust SDK 0.13.0
- Make HTTP guest caching compatible with
send_async.
- Add
PendingRequest::send_to_clientmethod for handing off responsibility to the host for sending eventual responses to in-flight requests back to the client.
- Use
LazyLock/
OnceLockinstead of
lazy_static
- Support stale-if-error in the HTTP cache when using guest caching (default). See Fastly's documentation on stale-if-error for more details.
The HTTP cache will now store and serve stale-if-error responses. The
duration is configurable via
Request::set_stale_if_error or
CandidateResponse::set_stale_if_error. If you wish to disable this behavior,
you can use
Request::set_stale_if_error(Duration::ZERO) to avoid storing any
cache entries with a stale-if-error period.
If the HTTP cache has a response in its stale-if-error period and if
Request::send or
Request::send_async would otherwise return a
SendError
instead of a
Response,
Request::send and
Request::send_async will instead
provide the cached response. For the request collapse leader,
Response::masked_error returns the error that would otherwise have been
returned.
Note that 5xx responses from a server are not, by default, replaced with a
stale-if-error response. You can override this behavior by returning an error
from the
after_send cache hook.
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.12.1