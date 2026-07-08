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CLI v15.4.0

July 8, 2026
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Bug Fixes:

  • fix(auth): accept SSO JWT audiences with or without a trailing slash when validating the Fastly API endpoint. (#1837)
  • feat(compute): add install-tools command to pre-install the Viceroy binary (#1833)

Enhancements:

  • feat(ngwaf/timeseries): add support for account and workspace times series commands (#1823)

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v15 from 15.0.3 to 16 (#1841)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sys from 0.46.0 to 0.47.0 (#1843)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/term from 0.44.0 to 0.45.0 (#1843)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/mod from 0.37.0 to 0.38.0 (#1843)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sync from 0.21.0 to 0.22.0 (#1843)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/text from 0.38.0 to 0.40.0 (#1843)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v16 from 16.0.0 to 16.0.1 (#1843)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v15 from 15.0.3 to 16 (#1841)

Prior change: CLI v15.3.0

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