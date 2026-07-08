CLI v15.4.0
View this release on GitHub.
Bug Fixes:
- fix(auth): accept SSO JWT audiences with or without a trailing slash when validating the Fastly API endpoint. (#1837)
- feat(compute): add
install-toolscommand to pre-install the Viceroy binary (#1833)
Enhancements:
- feat(ngwaf/timeseries): add support for account and workspace times series commands (#1823)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v15from 15.0.3 to 16 (#1841)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/sysfrom 0.46.0 to 0.47.0 (#1843)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/termfrom 0.44.0 to 0.45.0 (#1843)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.37.0 to 0.38.0 (#1843)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/syncfrom 0.21.0 to 0.22.0 (#1843)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/textfrom 0.38.0 to 0.40.0 (#1843)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v16from 16.0.0 to 16.0.1 (#1843)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v15from 15.0.3 to 16 (#1841)
Prior change: CLI v15.3.0