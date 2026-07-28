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JavaScript SDK 3.44.1

July 28, 2026
javascript-sdkfixed

Fixed

  • ci: get releases working for real this time (#1531) (0c734bd)

Miscellaneous Chores

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.44.0

Following change: JavaScript SDK 3.44.2

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