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JavaScript SDK 3.44.2

July 28, 2026
javascript-sdkfixed

Fixed

  • release: target was renamed with this version bump (#1532) (fffa2d2)

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.44.1

Following change: JavaScript SDK 3.44.3

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