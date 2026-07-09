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Next-Gen WAF Heroku Buildpack 0.2.5

July 9, 2026
ngwaf-heroku-buildpackchanged
  • Removed the Ruby/ERB runtime dependency by generating agent configuration directly in the startup wrapper.

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF Heroku Buildpack 0.2.4

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