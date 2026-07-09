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Fastly Terraform Provider 9.3.1

July 9, 2026
terraform

View this release on GitHub.

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(ngwaf/signals): increase character limit of the name attribute to 128 (#1338)

  • fix(ngwaf/rules): allow templated_signal rules to be created without conditions (#1330)

Dependencies

  • build(deps): go.mongodb.org/mongo-driver from 1.17.4 to 1.17.7 (#1309)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v16 from 15.0.3 to 16.0.0 (#1332)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v16 from 16.0.0 to 16.0.1 (#1336)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.56.0 to 0.57.0 (#1336)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v16 from 15.0.3 to 16.0.0 (#1332)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.3.0

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