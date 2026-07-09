Fastly Terraform Provider 9.3.1
View this release on GitHub.
BUG FIXES:
fix(ngwaf/signals): increase character limit of the
nameattribute to
128(#1338)
fix(ngwaf/rules): allow
templated_signalrules to be created without conditions (#1330)
Dependencies
- build(deps):
go.mongodb.org/mongo-driverfrom 1.17.4 to 1.17.7 (#1309)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v16from 15.0.3 to 16.0.0 (#1332)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v16from 16.0.0 to 16.0.1 (#1336)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.56.0 to 0.57.0 (#1336)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v16from 15.0.3 to 16.0.0 (#1332)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.3.0