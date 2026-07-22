Fastly Terraform Provider 9.4.0
View this release on GitHub.
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(tls_subscription_validation): expose computed
certificate_id, allowing issuance-dependent resources to be chained in a single apply (#1345)
- feat(tls/subscription): include subscription ID and domains in
fastly_tls_subscriptionAPI error messages so failing resources can be identified when managing many subscriptions (#1344)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(logging): Validate logging
formatlength (max 12288 characters) at plan/validate time instead of failing at apply time (#1342)
- fix(tls_subscription): allow
configuration_idattribute changes to be updated without requiring a resource replacement (#1353)
- fix(tls_subscription_validation): key resource validity on certificate presence instead of
issuedstate, so subscriptions in
renewingstate no longer destroy/recreate the validation resource on refresh (#1345)
- fix(tls_activation): fail fast with an actionable error when
certificate_idis empty (certificate not yet issued) instead of an opaque API 400; document that managed subscription domains are auto-activated by Fastly and must not be paired with
fastly_tls_activation(#1345)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.3.1