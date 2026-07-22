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Fastly Terraform Provider 9.4.0

July 22, 2026
terraform

View this release on GitHub.

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(tls_subscription_validation): expose computed certificate_id, allowing issuance-dependent resources to be chained in a single apply (#1345)
  • feat(tls/subscription): include subscription ID and domains in fastly_tls_subscription API error messages so failing resources can be identified when managing many subscriptions (#1344)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(logging): Validate logging format length (max 12288 characters) at plan/validate time instead of failing at apply time (#1342)
  • fix(tls_subscription): allow configuration_id attribute changes to be updated without requiring a resource replacement (#1353)
  • fix(tls_subscription_validation): key resource validity on certificate presence instead of issued state, so subscriptions in renewing state no longer destroy/recreate the validation resource on refresh (#1345)
  • fix(tls_activation): fail fast with an actionable error when certificate_id is empty (certificate not yet issued) instead of an opaque API 400; document that managed subscription domains are auto-activated by Fastly and must not be paired with fastly_tls_activation (#1345)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.3.1

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