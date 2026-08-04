Next-Gen WAF: Error responses now documented for all endpoints
Several Next-Gen WAF API endpoints were missing documentation for error response codes they can return. Endpoints across Agents, Agent Keys, Custom Dashboards, Events, Lists, Rate Limited Sources, Redactions, Reports, Requests, Rules, Signals, Simulate, Thresholds, Timeseries, Virtual Patches, Workspace Alerts, and Workspaces now document the full set of error responses they can return.
Prior change: Fastly DNS
Following change: Next-Gen WAF: `created_by` field now included in rules and signals