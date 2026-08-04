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CLI v15.5.0

August 4, 2026
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Bug Fixes:

  • fix(service-version): support autoclone when staging a service version. (#1850)
  • fix(logging): the placement flag for all loggging commands can now be reset back to null by setting it's value to "" when it was previously set to another value (#1855)
  • fix(profile): profiles can now be created and updated with service-limited tokens, which cannot access /current_user (#1856)

Enhancements:

  • feat(compute/init): add support for Python language (#1811)
  • feat(integrations): Add support for Notification Service Integrations (#1868)

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): golang.org/x/crypto from 0.53.0 to 0.54.0 (#1847)
  • build(deps): github.com/bodgit/sevenzip from 1.6.4 to 1.6.5 (#1847)
  • build(deps): github.com/minio/minlz from 1.1.1 to 1.2.0 (#1847)
  • build(deps): github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3 from 3.19.0 to 3.20.0 (#1847)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.56.0 to 0.57.0 (#1847)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly from 16.0.1 to 17.0.0 (#1855)
  • build(deps): github.com/mattn/go-isatty from 0.0.23 to 0.0.24 (#1857)
  • build(deps): github.com/nwaples/rardecode/v2 from 2.2.5 to 2.3.0 (#1857)
  • build(deps): github.com/mattn/go-runewidth from 0.0.24 to 0.0.27 (#1857)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17 from 17.0.0 to 17.1.0 (#1862)

Prior change: CLI v15.4.0

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