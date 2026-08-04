CLI v15.5.0
View this release on GitHub.
Bug Fixes:
- fix(service-version): support autoclone when staging a service version. (#1850)
- fix(logging): the
placementflag for all loggging commands can now be reset back to
nullby setting it's value to
""when it was previously set to another value (#1855)
- fix(profile): profiles can now be created and updated with service-limited tokens, which cannot access
/current_user(#1856)
Enhancements:
- feat(compute/init): add support for Python language (#1811)
- feat(integrations): Add support for Notification Service Integrations (#1868)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.53.0 to 0.54.0 (#1847)
- build(deps):
github.com/bodgit/sevenzipfrom 1.6.4 to 1.6.5 (#1847)
- build(deps):
github.com/minio/minlzfrom 1.1.1 to 1.2.0 (#1847)
- build(deps):
github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3from 3.19.0 to 3.20.0 (#1847)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.56.0 to 0.57.0 (#1847)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastlyfrom 16.0.1 to 17.0.0 (#1855)
- build(deps):
github.com/mattn/go-isattyfrom 0.0.23 to 0.0.24 (#1857)
- build(deps):
github.com/nwaples/rardecode/v2from 2.2.5 to 2.3.0 (#1857)
- build(deps):
github.com/mattn/go-runewidthfrom 0.0.24 to 0.0.27 (#1857)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17from 17.0.0 to 17.1.0 (#1862)
Prior change: CLI v15.4.0