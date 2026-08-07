CLI v15.6.0
View this release on GitHub.
Bug Fixes:
- fix(compute): add Python starter kit to the static config (#1877)
Enhancements:
- feat(audit-log): add event-mapping command group (#1875)
- feat(compute/serve): add
--experimental-websockets-passthroughflag and
[local_server.websockets_passthrough]section in
fastly.toml, allowing local WebSocket passthrough to be disabled (it remains enabled by default)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
github.com/rogpeppe/go-internalfrom 1.15.0 to 1.16.0 (#1871)
Prior change: CLI v15.5.0
Following change: CLI v16.0.0