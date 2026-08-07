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CLI v15.6.0

August 7, 2026
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Bug Fixes:

  • fix(compute): add Python starter kit to the static config (#1877)

Enhancements:

  • feat(audit-log): add event-mapping command group (#1875)
  • feat(compute/serve): add --experimental-websockets-passthrough flag and [local_server.websockets_passthrough] section in fastly.toml, allowing local WebSocket passthrough to be disabled (it remains enabled by default)

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): github.com/rogpeppe/go-internal from 1.15.0 to 1.16.0 (#1871)

Prior change: CLI v15.5.0

Following change: CLI v16.0.0

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