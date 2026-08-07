  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2026
  5. August 2026

Fastly Terraform Provider 9.5.1

August 7, 2026
terraform

View this release on GitHub.

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(service_compute): process healthcheck blocks before backend blocks so backends referencing a healthcheck created in the same apply do not fail with No healthcheck named '<name>' (#1384)
  • fix(service_vcl): process dictionary and response_object blocks before rate_limiter blocks so a rate limiter referencing a dictionary or response object created in the same apply does not fail (#1384)

Dependencies

  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17 from 17.1.0 to 17.2.0 (#1382)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.5.0

Following change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.6.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2026