Fastly Terraform Provider 9.5.1
View this release on GitHub.
BUG FIXES:
- fix(service_compute): process
healthcheckblocks before
backendblocks so backends referencing a healthcheck created in the same apply do not fail with
No healthcheck named '<name>'(#1384)
- fix(service_vcl): process
dictionaryand
response_objectblocks before
rate_limiterblocks so a rate limiter referencing a dictionary or response object created in the same apply does not fail (#1384)
Dependencies
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v17from 17.1.0 to 17.2.0 (#1382)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.5.0
Following change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.6.0