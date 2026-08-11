Fastly Terraform Provider 9.6.0
View this release on GitHub.
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(fastly_audit_log_event_mapping): add resource and data source for managing Audit Log Event Mappings (#1394)
BUG FIXES:
- fix(ngwaf/rules): corrects a bug where rules with a
deceptionaction had their
deception_typeand
allow_interactivefields omitted from update operations, causing an error on subsequent applies (#1396)
Dependencies
- build(deps):
github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-logfrom 0.10.0 to 0.11.0 (#1392)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.5.1