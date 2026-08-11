  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2026
  5. August 2026

Fastly Terraform Provider 9.6.0

August 11, 2026
terraform

View this release on GitHub.

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(fastly_audit_log_event_mapping): add resource and data source for managing Audit Log Event Mappings (#1394)

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(ngwaf/rules): corrects a bug where rules with a deception action had their deception_type and allow_interactive fields omitted from update operations, causing an error on subsequent applies (#1396)

Dependencies

  • build(deps): github.com/hashicorp/terraform-plugin-log from 0.10.0 to 0.11.0 (#1392)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.5.1

Fastly
© Fastly 2026