Route, control, and monitor AI model traffic with the new AI Runtime Control API
You can now route your applications' requests to AI model providers through Fastly and control them using the new AI Runtime Control API. The gateway works with existing provider SDKs, so you can adopt it by changing only the base URL and credentials, then add per-key rate limits, automatic failover, and usage reporting.
- Connect providers: Create provider connections to supply the credentials AI Runtime Control uses to reach a provider on your behalf. Use the provider's own API key or, for Amazon Bedrock, an AWS IAM role. You can also look up supported providers and models and get the Bedrock setup information needed to configure a Bedrock connection.
- Control access: Create virtual keys that your applications use to authenticate to the gateway. Each key can have request-per-minute and token-per-minute limits. Configure a failover policy on a key to automatically retry against alternate provider connections after timeouts, rate limiting, or server errors.
- Send requests: Point your existing SDKs at the AI Runtime Control gateway, which works with the OpenAI Chat Completions and Responses APIs, the Anthropic Messages API, and the Amazon Bedrock Runtime invoke APIs.
- Monitor usage: Get usage metrics for requests, sessions, and token consumption, filtered by virtual key, provider, or model, with an option to export as CSV. Get session logs with full request and response data for debugging and audits.
Prior change: Add AI Runtime Control product
Following change: Add AI Firewall metrics to Historical Stats and Real-Time Analytics APIs