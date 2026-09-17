Bot Management
The new Bot Management API lets you configure ContentGuard, which decides how Fastly responds to bot traffic. It is separate from the bot detection and rule features of the Next-Gen WAF API.
- Set an action for a category of bots, such as AI crawlers, search engines, or headless browsers. Any bot Fastly later adds to that category picks up the same action automatically.
- Override the action for an individual bot when you want to treat one differently from the rest of its category. You can set the action back to
inheritto return it to the category default.
- Update a workspace to switch between the
off,
log, and
blockprotection modes.
- List all bots in a workspace across every category in a single request. Each bot reports its
category_id, so you can build a complete bot-to-category map in one pass.
Settings and policy live in a workspace. Use the
service_id filter on list workspaces to find the workspace serving a given service.
Prior change: Adding Bots time series metrics API