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Bot Management

September 17, 2026
apiadded

The new Bot Management API lets you configure ContentGuard, which decides how Fastly responds to bot traffic. It is separate from the bot detection and rule features of the Next-Gen WAF API.

Settings and policy live in a workspace. Use the service_id filter on list workspaces to find the workspace serving a given service.

Prior change: Adding Bots time series metrics API

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