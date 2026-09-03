Added virtual patch for CVE-2026-82329 (Artifactory Authentication Bypass)

An authentication bypass vulnerability that can lead to administrative access has been found in Artifactory and has been assigned CVE-2026-82329. Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services, follow the steps for your control panel below.

Next-Gen WAF control panel

Professional or Premier platform Essential platform Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-82329 and then click View for the CVE-2026-82329 templated rule. Click Configure and then Add trigger. Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2026-82329 signal is observed checkbox. Click Update rule. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. Click the Signals tab. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-82329 and then click View for the CVE-2026-82329 tag. Click the Detections tab and then Add detection. Verify the switch is set to Enabled. Click Create detection. Click the Alerts tab and then Add alert. In the Status area, set the switch to Enabled. Click Save alert.

Fastly control panel