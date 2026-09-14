CLI v16.1.0
View this release on GitHub.
Enhancements:
- feat(service/logging): add Log Explorer and Insights commands (#1887)
- feat(ai-runtime-control): add support for AI Runtime Control (#1901)
Dependencies:
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/cryptofrom 0.54.0 to 0.55.0 (#1888)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.38.0 to 0.39.0 (#1888)
- build(deps):
github.com/stretchr/testifyfrom 1.11.1 to 1.12.0 (#1888)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/textfrom 0.40.0 to 0.41.0 (#1888)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastlyfrom 17.2.0 to 17.3.0 (#1893)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.39.0 to 0.40.0 (#1894)
- build(deps):
github.com/stretchr/testifyfrom 1.12.0 to 1.12.1 (#1894)
- build(deps):
github.com/mattn/go-runewidthfrom 0.0.27 to 0.0.28 (#1894)
- build(deps):
github.com/pierrec/lz4/v4from 4.1.28 to 4.1.29 (#1894)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.57.0 to 0.58.0 (#1894)
- build(deps):
github.com/nwaples/rardecode/v2from 2.3.0 to 2.4.1 (#1898)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastlyfrom 17.3.0 to 17.3.1 (#1902)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/sysfrom 0.47.0 to 0.48.0 (#1904)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/modfrom 0.40.0 to 0.41.0 (#1904)
- build(deps):
github.com/andybalholm/brotlifrom 1.2.2 to 1.2.3 (#1904)
- build(deps):
github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3from 3.20.0 to 3.21.0 (#1904)
- build(deps):
github.com/klauspost/compressfrom 1.19.2 to 1.20.0 (#1904)
- build(deps):
github.com/mattn/go-runewidthfrom 0.0.28 to 0.0.29 (#1904)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/oauth2from 0.36.0 to 0.37.0 (#1904)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/syncfrom 0.22.0 to 0.23.0 (#1904)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastlyfrom 17.3.0 to 17.3.1 (#1902)
Prior change: CLI v16.0.0