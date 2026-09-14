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CLI v16.1.0

September 14, 2026
cli

View this release on GitHub.

Enhancements:

  • feat(service/logging): add Log Explorer and Insights commands (#1887)
  • feat(ai-runtime-control): add support for AI Runtime Control (#1901)

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): golang.org/x/crypto from 0.54.0 to 0.55.0 (#1888)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/mod from 0.38.0 to 0.39.0 (#1888)
  • build(deps): github.com/stretchr/testify from 1.11.1 to 1.12.0 (#1888)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/text from 0.40.0 to 0.41.0 (#1888)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly from 17.2.0 to 17.3.0 (#1893)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/mod from 0.39.0 to 0.40.0 (#1894)
  • build(deps): github.com/stretchr/testify from 1.12.0 to 1.12.1 (#1894)
  • build(deps): github.com/mattn/go-runewidth from 0.0.27 to 0.0.28 (#1894)
  • build(deps): github.com/pierrec/lz4/v4 from 4.1.28 to 4.1.29 (#1894)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.57.0 to 0.58.0 (#1894)
  • build(deps): github.com/nwaples/rardecode/v2 from 2.3.0 to 2.4.1 (#1898)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly from 17.3.0 to 17.3.1 (#1902)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sys from 0.47.0 to 0.48.0 (#1904)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/mod from 0.40.0 to 0.41.0 (#1904)
  • build(deps): github.com/andybalholm/brotli from 1.2.2 to 1.2.3 (#1904)
  • build(deps): github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3 from 3.20.0 to 3.21.0 (#1904)
  • build(deps): github.com/klauspost/compress from 1.19.2 to 1.20.0 (#1904)
  • build(deps): github.com/mattn/go-runewidth from 0.0.28 to 0.0.29 (#1904)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/oauth2 from 0.36.0 to 0.37.0 (#1904)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/sync from 0.22.0 to 0.23.0 (#1904)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly from 17.3.0 to 17.3.1 (#1902)

Prior change: CLI v16.0.0

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