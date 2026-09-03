Go SDK 1.10.0
- fsthttp: add ComplianceRegion and RawHeaders to FastlyMeta
- fsthttp: fix reusing body and response handles with StatusEarlyHints
- internal: clean up abi type definitions
- fsthttp: export SendErrorDetailTag
- integration_tests: remove extra http requests from tests
- shielding: add first byte and between bytes timeouts
- fsthttp: add support for dynamic backend healthchecks
- Makefile,tools.mod: tooling upgrades, fixes
- fsthttp: allow removing support for net/http
- internal: reduce memory usage by removing []byte -> string -> []byte conversions
Prior change: Go SDK 1.9.0