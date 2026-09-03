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Go SDK 1.10.0

September 3, 2026
go-sdk
  • fsthttp: add ComplianceRegion and RawHeaders to FastlyMeta
  • fsthttp: fix reusing body and response handles with StatusEarlyHints
  • internal: clean up abi type definitions
  • fsthttp: export SendErrorDetailTag
  • integration_tests: remove extra http requests from tests
  • shielding: add first byte and between bytes timeouts
  • fsthttp: add support for dynamic backend healthchecks
  • Makefile,tools.mod: tooling upgrades, fixes
  • fsthttp: allow removing support for net/http
  • internal: reduce memory usage by removing []byte -> string -> []byte conversions

Prior change: Go SDK 1.9.0

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