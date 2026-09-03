  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2026
  5. September 2026

JavaScript SDK 3.45.0

September 3, 2026
javascript-sdkfixedadded

Added

Fixed

  • add test to verify includeBytes sandboxing (#1559) (8585d3a)
  • Avoid arithmetic overflow in content_stream_read_then_handler (#1570) (b390de4)
  • Avoid crashes if KV store list hostcall returns unexpected data (#1563) (e2e4c8b)
  • Check for presence of environment variables before checking their values (#1555) (0e1779b)
  • Cloning requests that have image optimizer options (#1544) (a06493b)
  • Commit request prior to cache lookup when using guest caching (#1536) (d700ec9)
  • default certificateHostname to the target when useSSL is true (#1558) (8c5140c)
  • deps: deal with some dependency issues by upgrading (#1572) (c679ee2)
  • Improve restoring of global state (#1575) (7220483)
  • includeBytes: additional documentation and test for particulars … (#1578) (d1cb703)
  • logging: gate some value dumping behind debug_logging_enabled (#1579) (0d9c0ac)
  • Memory leak in backend finalizer (#1553) (6342d74)
  • Memory leak in Dict::get (#1556) (fad92d5)
  • Memory leak in Secret::plaintext (#1554) (14edaa5)
  • Move npm from dependencies to dev-dependencies (#1561) (da373b0)
  • Overflow checks in edge rate limiter (#1566) (25f2f92)
  • Return rejected promise upon KV store insertion failure (#1567) (a24516b)
  • Send a 500 if the client request fails to init (#1582) (78c6c0a)
  • server: construct body with serde_json (#1573) (1cc96f8)
  • StarlingMonkey patches (#1574) (726c078)
  • types: env() returns string | undefined for unset variables (#1577) (7fd1d5d)
  • URL encode image optimizer options (#1564) (d2765a8)
  • Validate edge rate options before hostcall (#1560) (908cc88)

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.44.3

Following change: JavaScript SDK 3.45.1

Fastly
© Fastly 2026