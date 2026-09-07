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JavaScript SDK 3.45.1

September 7, 2026
javascript-sdkfixed

Fixed

  • Close cache transaction if getOrSet handler throws (#1586) (5e7fc87)
  • Commit cache transaction in SimpleCache.getOrSet (#1581) (7789f23)

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.45.0

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