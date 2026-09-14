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JavaScript SDK 3.46.0

September 14, 2026
javascript-sdkfixedadded

Added

Fixed

  • Use the correct headers for the beforeSend HTTP cache hook (775c727)
  • Use the correct headers for the beforeSend HTTP cache hook (#1590) (a4d6559)

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.45.1

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