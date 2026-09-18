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JavaScript SDK 4.0.0-pre.1

September 18, 2026
javascript-sdkchanged

Breaking Changes

  • Getters no longer throw. They will return null instead.

Changed

  • Merge in 3.x branch

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.46.0

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