Sustainability Dashboard updates
The Sustainability Dashboard metrics have been updated and independently validated:
- 2025 electricity emission factors are now used to calculate all Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission metrics from January 1, 2025, onwards.
- The latest available Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) data from colocation operators is now used to calculate non-IT equipment electricity consumption metrics from January 1, 2025, onwards.
- Minor errors related to the inclusion of Embedded CDN facilities and the calculation of Scope 3 GHG emissions (fuel and energy-related activities) have been corrected.
- Minor modifications have been made to 2025 Fastly-operated IT equipment electricity consumption data and the corresponding carbon data following an internal review of power distribution unit (PDU) data.
- 2025 Fastly market-based IT equipment electricity consumption data and market-based Scope 2 GHG emissions have been updated for South Korea and Ghana to comply with GHG Protocol guidance on the use of Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) purchased in neighboring countries.
- An independent validation of the Sustainability dashboard methodology and calculations has been completed. Refer to the dashboard validation statement included in Appendix 4 of Fastly's 2025 Sustainability Report for more information.
Prior change: Sustainability Dashboard updates