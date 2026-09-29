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Sustainability Dashboard updates

September 29, 2026
sustainabilitychanged

The Sustainability Dashboard metrics have been updated and independently validated:

  • 2025 electricity emission factors are now used to calculate all Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission metrics from January 1, 2025, onwards.
  • The latest available Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) data from colocation operators is now used to calculate non-IT equipment electricity consumption metrics from January 1, 2025, onwards.
  • Minor errors related to the inclusion of Embedded CDN facilities and the calculation of Scope 3 GHG emissions (fuel and energy-related activities) have been corrected.
  • Minor modifications have been made to 2025 Fastly-operated IT equipment electricity consumption data and the corresponding carbon data following an internal review of power distribution unit (PDU) data.
  • 2025 Fastly market-based IT equipment electricity consumption data and market-based Scope 2 GHG emissions have been updated for South Korea and Ghana to comply with GHG Protocol guidance on the use of Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) purchased in neighboring countries.
  • An independent validation of the Sustainability dashboard methodology and calculations has been completed. Refer to the dashboard validation statement included in Appendix 4 of Fastly's 2025 Sustainability Report for more information.

Prior change: Sustainability Dashboard updates

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