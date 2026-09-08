Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.1.0
View this release on GitHub.
Initial beta release. Introduces the rewrite of the Fastly Terraform provider on the Plugin Framework, including:
- Automatic (_auto) service resources: nested config blocks with provider-managed version lifecycle (auto-clone, validate, activate on every CRUD).
- Service building blocks: domain, backend, ACL + ACL entries, config store + items, secret store, dictionary items, cache settings, response object, request setting, custom dashboard, syslog logging, DNS zone.
- TLS: certificates, private keys, mutual authentication, activation, subscriptions, and Platform TLS.
- Next-Gen WAF (NGWAF): account rules, workspaces, workspace rules/thresholds/lists/signals/redactions/alert integrations, virtual patching.
Following change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.1.1