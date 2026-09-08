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Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.1.2

September 8, 2026
terraform-beta

View this release on GitHub.

BUG FIXES:

  • resource/fastly_service_cdn_auto, resource/fastly_service_dynamic_vcl_snippet: add an optional content attribute to dynamic VCL snippet metadata (the dynamic_snippet block, and the standalone resource), seeded into the snippet on creation so a service whose main VCL includes a dynamic snippet can be created in one apply (#78).

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.1.1

Following change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.1.3

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