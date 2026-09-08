Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.1.2
View this release on GitHub.
BUG FIXES:
- resource/fastly_service_cdn_auto, resource/fastly_service_dynamic_vcl_snippet: add an optional
contentattribute to dynamic VCL snippet metadata (the
dynamic_snippetblock, and the standalone resource), seeded into the snippet on creation so a service whose main VCL
includes a dynamic snippet can be created in one apply (#78).
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.1.1
Following change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.1.3