Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.0
View this release on GitHub.
BREAKING:
- resource/fastly_service_vcl, resource/fastly_service_cdn_auto: renamed
fastly_service_vclto
fastly_service_custom_vcl, and its corresponding nested
vclblock on
fastly_service_cdn_autoto
custom_vcl(#127)
ENHANCEMENTS:
- feat(docs): add a beta testing guide, and provider overview content explaining the resource families (#148)
- feat(logging_grafanacloudlogs): add support for Grafana Cloud Logs, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_grafanacloudlogsresource (#92)
- feat(ngwaf_workspace_templated_signal_rules): moved Templated Signal Rules to the dedicated
fastly_ngwaf_workspace_templated_signal_rulesdata source (#90)
- feat(logging_digitalocean): add support for Digital Ocean Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_digitaloceanresource (#95)
- feat(api_security_discovered_operations): add
fastly_api_security_discovered_operationsdata source (#96)
- feat(datacenters): add
fastly_datacentersdata source (#98)
- feat(staging_ips): add
fastly_staging_ipsdata source (#99)
- feat(tls_domain): add
fastly_tls_domaindata source (#100)
- feat(api_security_operations): add
fastly_api_security_operationsand
fastly_api_security_operation_tagsdata sources (#101)
- feat(package_hash): add
fastly_package_hashdata source (#103)
- feat(services): add
fastly_servicesdata source (#102)
- feat(ip_ranges): add
fastly_ip_rangesdata source (#104)
- feat(logging_elasticsearch): add support for Elasticsearch Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_elasticsearchresource (#105)
- feat(logging_ftp): add support for FTP Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_ftpresource (#107)
- feat(logging_googlepubsub): add support for Google Cloud Pub/Sub Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_googlepubsubresource (#106)
- feat(service_product_ddos_protection): Add support for 'client_challenge' mode. (#110)
- feat(logging_heroku): add support for Heroku Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_herokuresource (#108)
- feat(logging_kafka): add support for Kafka Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_kafkaresource (#111)
- feat(logging_honeycomb): add support for Honeycomb Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_honeycombresource (#112)
- feat(logging_logshuttle): add support for Log Shuttle Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_logshuttleresource (#117)
- feat(logging_loggly): add support for Loggly Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_logglyresource (#113)
- feat(logging_kinesis): add support for Kinesis Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_kinesisresource (#116)
- feat(logging_scalyr): add support for Scalyr Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_scalyrresource (#119)
- feat(logging_openstack): add support for OpenStack Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_openstackresource (#120)
- feat(logging_sftp): add support for SFTP Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_sftpresource (#124)
- feat(logging_papertrail): add support for Papertrail Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_papertrailresource (#123)
- feat(tls_configuration): add
staging_ipattribute to the
fastly_tls_configurationdata source (#126)
- feat(service_settings): add
fastly_service_settingsresource for explicit service version management of general settings; CDN services only (#128)
- feat(rate_limiter): add explicit family support for Rate Limiting (#134)
- feat(dictionary): add
fastly_service_dictionaryresource for explicit service version management of Edge Dictionaries; CDN and Compute services (#136)
- feat(cache_settings): add explicit family support for Cache Settings (#138)
- feat(gzip): add
fastly_service_gzipresource for explicit service version management of Gzip configurations; CDN services only (#142)
- feat(dictionaries): add
fastly_dictionariesdata source, ported from the legacy provider (#146)
- feat(logging_bigquery): add support for BigQuery Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_bigqueryresource
- feat(logging_blobstorage): add support for Blob Storage Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_blobstorageresource
- feat(logging_datadog): add support for Datadog Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_datadogresource
- feat(logging_gcs): add support for GCS Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_gcsresource
- feat(logging_https): add support for HTTPS Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_httpsresource
- feat(logging_newrelic): add support for New Relic Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_newrelicresource
- feat(logging_newrelicotlp): add support for New Relic OTLP Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_newrelicotlpresource
- feat(logging_s3): add support for S3 Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_s3resource
- feat(logging_splunk): add support for Splunk Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_splunkresource
- feat(logging_sumologic): add support for Sumo Logic Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_sumologicresource
- feat(logging_syslog): add support for Syslog Logging, including the explicit
fastly_service_logging_syslogresource
BUG FIXES:
- fix(cloudfiles_logging): ensure that the
formatattribute can't be set to null (#93)
- fix(docs): use versionless domains in examples, show the nested
domainblock as an alternative on the TLS pages, and note that classic domains are only available on accounts created before September 16, 2025 (#121)
- fix(docs): correct the README list of explicit resources, and map each one to its automatic-family equivalent (#122)
- fix(docs): add
fastly_service_settingsto the README table of explicit resources (#132)
- fix(docs): fill gaps and correct errors in the HCL syntax changes guide (#131)
- test(service_cdn_acl): add acceptance test coverage verifying the explicit
fastly_service_cdn_aclresource rejects Compute services (#135)
- fix(compute): ensure that the Compute package hash is refreshed on
import(#140)
- fix(gzip, condition, cache_settings): add
RequiresReplaceto
nameand
service_idon the explicit
fastly_service_gzip,
fastly_service_condition, and
fastly_service_cache_settingresources; changing either previously called Update against a name-keyed path that no longer matched the API's actual object, rather than the destroy/recreate their docs already described
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.1.3