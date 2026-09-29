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Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.2.0

September 29, 2026
terraform-beta

View this release on GitHub.

BREAKING:

  • resource/fastly_service_vcl, resource/fastly_service_cdn_auto: renamed fastly_service_vcl to fastly_service_custom_vcl, and its corresponding nested vcl block on fastly_service_cdn_auto to custom_vcl (#127)

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • feat(docs): add a beta testing guide, and provider overview content explaining the resource families (#148)
  • feat(logging_grafanacloudlogs): add support for Grafana Cloud Logs, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_grafanacloudlogs resource (#92)
  • feat(ngwaf_workspace_templated_signal_rules): moved Templated Signal Rules to the dedicated fastly_ngwaf_workspace_templated_signal_rules data source (#90)
  • feat(logging_digitalocean): add support for Digital Ocean Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_digitalocean resource (#95)
  • feat(api_security_discovered_operations): add fastly_api_security_discovered_operations data source (#96)
  • feat(datacenters): add fastly_datacenters data source (#98)
  • feat(staging_ips): add fastly_staging_ips data source (#99)
  • feat(tls_domain): add fastly_tls_domain data source (#100)
  • feat(api_security_operations): add fastly_api_security_operations and fastly_api_security_operation_tags data sources (#101)
  • feat(package_hash): add fastly_package_hash data source (#103)
  • feat(services): add fastly_services data source (#102)
  • feat(ip_ranges): add fastly_ip_ranges data source (#104)
  • feat(logging_elasticsearch): add support for Elasticsearch Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_elasticsearch resource (#105)
  • feat(logging_ftp): add support for FTP Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_ftp resource (#107)
  • feat(logging_googlepubsub): add support for Google Cloud Pub/Sub Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_googlepubsub resource (#106)
  • feat(service_product_ddos_protection): Add support for 'client_challenge' mode. (#110)
  • feat(logging_heroku): add support for Heroku Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_heroku resource (#108)
  • feat(logging_kafka): add support for Kafka Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_kafka resource (#111)
  • feat(logging_honeycomb): add support for Honeycomb Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_honeycomb resource (#112)
  • feat(logging_logshuttle): add support for Log Shuttle Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_logshuttle resource (#117)
  • feat(logging_loggly): add support for Loggly Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_loggly resource (#113)
  • feat(logging_kinesis): add support for Kinesis Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_kinesis resource (#116)
  • feat(logging_scalyr): add support for Scalyr Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_scalyr resource (#119)
  • feat(logging_openstack): add support for OpenStack Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_openstack resource (#120)
  • feat(logging_sftp): add support for SFTP Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_sftp resource (#124)
  • feat(logging_papertrail): add support for Papertrail Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_papertrail resource (#123)
  • feat(tls_configuration): add staging_ip attribute to the fastly_tls_configuration data source (#126)
  • feat(service_settings): add fastly_service_settings resource for explicit service version management of general settings; CDN services only (#128)
  • feat(rate_limiter): add explicit family support for Rate Limiting (#134)
  • feat(dictionary): add fastly_service_dictionary resource for explicit service version management of Edge Dictionaries; CDN and Compute services (#136)
  • feat(cache_settings): add explicit family support for Cache Settings (#138)
  • feat(gzip): add fastly_service_gzip resource for explicit service version management of Gzip configurations; CDN services only (#142)
  • feat(dictionaries): add fastly_dictionaries data source, ported from the legacy provider (#146)
  • feat(logging_bigquery): add support for BigQuery Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_bigquery resource
  • feat(logging_blobstorage): add support for Blob Storage Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_blobstorage resource
  • feat(logging_datadog): add support for Datadog Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_datadog resource
  • feat(logging_gcs): add support for GCS Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_gcs resource
  • feat(logging_https): add support for HTTPS Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_https resource
  • feat(logging_newrelic): add support for New Relic Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_newrelic resource
  • feat(logging_newrelicotlp): add support for New Relic OTLP Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_newrelicotlp resource
  • feat(logging_s3): add support for S3 Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_s3 resource
  • feat(logging_splunk): add support for Splunk Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_splunk resource
  • feat(logging_sumologic): add support for Sumo Logic Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_sumologic resource
  • feat(logging_syslog): add support for Syslog Logging, including the explicit fastly_service_logging_syslog resource

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(cloudfiles_logging): ensure that the format attribute can't be set to null (#93)
  • fix(docs): use versionless domains in examples, show the nested domain block as an alternative on the TLS pages, and note that classic domains are only available on accounts created before September 16, 2025 (#121)
  • fix(docs): correct the README list of explicit resources, and map each one to its automatic-family equivalent (#122)
  • fix(docs): add fastly_service_settings to the README table of explicit resources (#132)
  • fix(docs): fill gaps and correct errors in the HCL syntax changes guide (#131)
  • test(service_cdn_acl): add acceptance test coverage verifying the explicit fastly_service_cdn_acl resource rejects Compute services (#135)
  • fix(compute): ensure that the Compute package hash is refreshed on import (#140)
  • fix(gzip, condition, cache_settings): add RequiresReplace to name and service_id on the explicit fastly_service_gzip, fastly_service_condition, and fastly_service_cache_setting resources; changing either previously called Update against a name-keyed path that no longer matched the API's actual object, rather than the destroy/recreate their docs already described

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider (beta) 0.1.3

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