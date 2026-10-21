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Added virtual patch for CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619

October 21, 2026
ngwaf-announcementsadded

Fastly has created a virtual patch for CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619 (php2shell) that is now available within your account. On 10/21/2026, two critical PHP vulnerabilities, CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619 (php2shell), were announced. They may allow unauthenticated attackers to achieve remote code execution (RCE) or cause a denial of service (DoS). You may be affected if you run a PHP version earlier than 8.5.12, 8.4.27, 8.3.36, or 8.2.35, including all releases of 8.1 and earlier. Fastly has combined both CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619 into one virtual patch. To activate it and add protection to your services, follow the steps for your control panel below.

Next-Gen WAF control panel

  1. Professional or Premier platform
  2. Essential platform

  1. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

  2. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.

  3. From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules.
  4. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-109618 and then click View for the CVE-2026-109618 templated rule.
  5. Click Configure and then Add trigger.
  6. Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2026-109618 signal is observed checkbox.
  7. Click Update rule.

Fastly control panel

  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.

  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.

  3. Click Virtual Patches.
  4. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-109618.
  5. Click the Status switch to the Enabled position.
  6. (Optional) If your workspace is in blocking mode, choose whether to Block requests or Log requests if the CVE-2026-109618 signal is observed.
  7. Click Update virtual patch.

Prior change: Added protection for CVE-2026-103849: Adobe Commerce and Magento Improper Neutralization of Special Elements Used in a Template Engine (BlockStrap)

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