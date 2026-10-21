Added virtual patch for CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619

Fastly has created a virtual patch for CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619 (php2shell) that is now available within your account. On 10/21/2026, two critical PHP vulnerabilities, CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619 (php2shell), were announced. They may allow unauthenticated attackers to achieve remote code execution (RCE) or cause a denial of service (DoS). You may be affected if you run a PHP version earlier than 8.5.12, 8.4.27, 8.3.36, or 8.2.35, including all releases of 8.1 and earlier. Fastly has combined both CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619 into one virtual patch. To activate it and add protection to your services, follow the steps for your control panel below.

Next-Gen WAF control panel

Professional or Premier platform Essential platform Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-109618 and then click View for the CVE-2026-109618 templated rule. Click Configure and then Add trigger. Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2026-109618 signal is observed checkbox. Click Update rule. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. Click the Signals tab. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-109618 and then click View for the CVE-2026-109618 tag. Click the Configuration in the top right corner of the screen. Click the Detections tab and then Add detection. Verify the switch is set to Enabled. Click Create detection. Click the Alerts tab and then Add alert. In the Status area, set the switch to Enabled. Click Save alert.

Fastly control panel