Added virtual patch for CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619
Fastly has created a virtual patch for CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619 (php2shell) that is now available within your account. On 10/21/2026, two critical PHP vulnerabilities, CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619 (php2shell), were announced. They may allow unauthenticated attackers to achieve remote code execution (RCE) or cause a denial of service (DoS). You may be affected if you run a PHP version earlier than 8.5.12, 8.4.27, 8.3.36, or 8.2.35, including all releases of 8.1 and earlier. Fastly has combined both CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619 into one virtual patch. To activate it and add protection to your services, follow the steps for your control panel below.
Next-Gen WAF control panel
- Professional or Premier platform
- Essential platform
Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules.
- In the search bar, enter
CVE-2026-109618and then click View for the CVE-2026-109618 templated rule.
- Click Configure and then Add trigger.
- Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2026-109618 signal is observed checkbox.
- Click Update rule.
Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- Click the Signals tab.
- In the search bar, enter
CVE-2026-109618and then click View for the CVE-2026-109618 tag.
- Click the Configuration in the top right corner of the screen.
- Click the Detections tab and then Add detection.
- Verify the switch is set to Enabled.
- Click Create detection.
- Click the Alerts tab and then Add alert.
- In the Status area, set the switch to Enabled.
- Click Save alert.
Fastly control panel
Log in to the Fastly control panel.
Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
- Click Virtual Patches.
- In the search bar, enter
CVE-2026-109618.
- Click the Status switch to the Enabled position.
- (Optional) If your workspace is in blocking mode, choose whether to Block requests or Log requests if the CVE-2026-109618 signal is observed.
- Click Update virtual patch.